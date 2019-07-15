Weber: Six proposals in wake of Spitzenkandidat process

Since the European elections there has been much discussion about European democracy.
I will not lament - as a person directly concerned - the decision-making process that resulted in a package deal on the new leadership in Europe. I respect this result, which was in accordance with the Treaties and therefore not undemocratic, albeit unsatisfactory.
Many voters and a large number of MEPs expected the democratisation of the EU to have made another clear leap forward, which would ...
Manfred Weber is the leader of the European People's Party in the European parliament and was their official 'Spitzenkandidat' for the European Commission presidency. A German-language version of this op-ed appeared first in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
