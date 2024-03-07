Ad
The 65-year-old politician received 400 votes in favour and 89 votes against. One-third of the participants did not exercise their vote (Photo: European People's Party)

EPP backs von der Leyen as lead candidate to hold off far-right

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Bucharest,

German conservative politician Ursula von der Leyen has been confirmed as the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) lead candidate (or so-called Spitzenkandidat) to become the next European Commission president, following June's elections.

The 65-year-old politician, who is regarded by her political family as the face and voice of the EU in the global arena, received 400 votes in favour and 89 votes against. But more than one-third of the EPP delegates did not exercise their vote. ...

