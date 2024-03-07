Sudanese refugee deaths highlight EU policy failures

A boat carrying dozens of Sudanese refugees —including survivors of atrocities in Darfur—capsized in the Mediterranean on 7 February after leaving Tunisia. Only two people survived, and an estimated 40 are dead or missing.
The tragedy exposes the devastating impact of Europe's outsourcing "migration management" to governments that largely fail to protect people wh...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lauren Seibert is a researcher in the Refugee and Migrant Rights Division at Human Rights Watch
Lauren Seibert is a researcher in the Refugee and Migrant Rights Division at Human Rights Watch