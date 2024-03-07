Ad
Europe proved it can provide humane protection to refugees — as it rightly did for millions of Ukrainians. But when it comes to refugees from other parts of the world, EU officials ignore abuses and pursue partnerships with repressive governments (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

Sudanese refugee deaths highlight EU policy failures

Africa
Opinion
by Lauren Seibert, Brussels,

A boat carrying dozens of Sudanese refugees —including survivors of atrocities in Darfur—capsized in the Mediterranean on 7 February after leaving Tunisia. Only two people survived, and an estimated 40 are dead or missing.

The tragedy exposes the devastating impact of Europe's outsourcing "migration management" to governments that largely fail to protect people wh...

Lauren Seibert is a researcher in the Refugee and Migrant Rights Division at Human Rights Watch

