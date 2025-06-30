Ad
More than 100,000 people ignored Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán's ban (Photo: The Left)

Orbán's gay Pride ban backfires

Rule of Law
by Viktória Serdült, Budapest ,

Despite a legal ban and threats of fines, a record number of people took part in the 30th Budapest Pride March in the capital, in an impressive display of defiance.

More than 100,000 people marched through the city, waving rainbow and EU flags and carrying anti-government banners across Elizabeth Bridge over the River Danube.

