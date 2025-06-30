Orbán's gay Pride ban backfires

Despite a legal ban and threats of fines, a record number of people took part in the 30th Budapest Pride March in the capital, in an impressive display of defiance.

More than 100,000 people marched through the city, waving rainbow and EU flags and carrying anti-government banners across Elizabeth Bridge over the River Danube.

