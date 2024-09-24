Drainpipe of shame: How Orbán hypocrisy became a gay icon in Brussels

The drainpipe in Brussels by which a far-right Hungarian MEP fled an illegal gay orgy during the Covid lockdown still attracts tourists, who take pics to remember what Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán really represents.

The married MEP, József Szájer, had co-founded Orbán's homophobic Fidesz party and had been his right-hand man for 30 years.