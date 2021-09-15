Ad
euobserver
European lawmakers adopted a resolution in favour of same-sex marriage (Photo: PES)

Romanian socialist MEPs vote against LGBTIQ rights

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Romanian socialist MEPs have joined right-wing nationalist Polish and Hungarian counterparts in voting against LGBTIQ rights.

The vote, earlier this week, follows a European Parliament resolution demanding, among other things, the recognition of same-sex marriage across the European Union.

Eight-out-of-ten Romanian socialist MEPs voted against it, as Bucharest also ignores a three-year old Eu...

Rule of Law

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rule of Law

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

