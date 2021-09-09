No confidence vote looms in Romania, as Covid cases spike

With a surge in new Covid-19 cases and the second-lowest vaccination-rate in the EU, Romania's current political mess could not come at a worse time.

The government is bleeding political support and heading towards a vote of no confidence as the Save Romania Union party (USR PLUS), the second-largest governing party, quit the centre-right coalition on Tuesday (7 September).

This came after USR PLUS, a reformist party running on a pro-European and anti-corruption platform, cried fo...