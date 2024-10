Germany declines to set date for Croatia's EU entry

Germany will keep supporting Croatia's efforts to join the EU quickly, Chancellor Angela Merkel made clear this week, but Berlin will not name a target date for accession.

After talks with Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor in Berlin this week, Ms Merkel pointed to "mutually agreed objectives" that needed to be met first. "Once those tasks have been fulfilled, accession will be possible," she said.

The German leader was referring to Croatia's efforts in fighting corruption and...