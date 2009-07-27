Ad
euobserver
Former EU commissioner Danuta Hubner is now chairing the European Parliament's regional development committee (Photo: European Commission)

Regional affairs get new champion in EU parliament

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The regional and urban dimension will get more prominence in the EU lawmaking process, former commissioner and the new chairwoman of the European Parliament's regional committee told this website.

Up until June the EU commissioner for regional policy, Danuta Hubner was elected last week as chair of the regional development committee (REGI) in the European Parliament.

"My intention is to make this committee more visible and more important in the Parliament. It should acquire the fu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Former EU commissioner Danuta Hubner is now chairing the European Parliament's regional development committee (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections