Barroso rules out quick decision on online music market

José Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, has said that the commission will not make a far-reaching decision on the future of the online music market in the short term, adding that more time is needed to find an appropriate solution.

"We should give ourselves the necessary time to wait up all the information to reach a balanced, fair and sustainable consensus [between all stakeholders]," Mr Barroso said at a conference on creative rights and cultural diversity, orga...