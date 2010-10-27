Austria and Hungary unpick threads of suspect train deal

Dozens of Austrian policemen are investigating an opaque deal between Hungarian and Austrian train companies suspected of having been facilitated by sumptuous bribes, in what could bloom into a major cross-border scandal involving private and public businesses.
A mysterious contract paving the way for the acquisition of the previously state-owned railway freight carrier Hungarian National Train (MAV Cargo), signed by Cargo Austria (RCA) and the small Hungarian firm Geuronet, has caught ...
