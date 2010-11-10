Ad
Europe must link up its energy grid to avoid future crises, said the commission (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

EU says joint-up energy grid will cost €1 trillion

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Commission has unveiled a new energy strategy for the coming decade, calling for the unification of the bloc's fragmented energy networks by means of €1 trillion in infrastructure investments.

The plan also highlights the need for greater energy savings and a more unified approach when negotiating contracts with non-EU states, together with a new drive to boost Europe's energy technology and innovation. Concrete legislative proposals will follow over the next 18 months.

