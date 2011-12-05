Ad
euobserver
Tensions are rising following last week's elections (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Congolese tensions spill onto streets of Brussels

Congo
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Post-electoral tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo spilled onto the streets of Brussels on Monday (5 December), with angry supporters of opposition presidential candidate Etienne Tshisekedi damaging vehicles and briefly occupying the EU capital’s inner ring-road.

Roughly 300 supporters of the veteran Congolese politician gathered in Brussels’ Porte de Namur area during the afternoon, alarmed by recent events in their home country where presidential and legislative elections we...

Congo

Congo
Latest News

