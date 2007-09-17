France: World should prepare for possible war with Iran

French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner has said the world should prepare for the worst when it comes to the Iranian nuclear programme, including war.

"We have to prepare for the worst…and the worst is war," he said in an interview broadcast on national television and radio on Sunday (16 September), according to French daily Le Figaro.

Mr Kouchner stressed that the world must negotiate to the end with Iran, but pointed out that if Teheran has nuclear weapons it will pose "a rea...