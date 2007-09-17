Ad
euobserver
Teheran - says its nuclear programme is for energy purposes only (Photo: Wikipedia)

France: World should prepare for possible war with Iran

EU & the World
by Helena Spongenberg,

French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner has said the world should prepare for the worst when it comes to the Iranian nuclear programme, including war.

"We have to prepare for the worst…and the worst is war," he said in an interview broadcast on national television and radio on Sunday (16 September), according to French daily Le Figaro.

Mr Kouchner stressed that the world must negotiate to the end with Iran, but pointed out that if Teheran has nuclear weapons it will pose "a rea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Teheran - says its nuclear programme is for energy purposes only (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections