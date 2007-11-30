Ad
OLAF has a duty to investigate when there is information about a serious leak, it says (Photo: European Commission)

EU anti-fraud office denies responsibility in journalist leak case

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU's anti-fraud office, OLAF, on Friday (30 November) denied having any responsibility for the events that led to a raid of the home and office of a Brussels-based German journalist in 2004 by Belgian police.

If there is information about "a serious leak", OLAF has to look into the case and try to find out who leaked the information, said OLAF's spokesperson Alessandro Buttice in defence of the actions of his office on Friday (30 November).

Mr Buttice was explaining why OLAF h...

German journalist gets court backing in EU leak case
