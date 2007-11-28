Ad
Mr Tillack does not exclude coming back to Brussels as "the EU needs critical coverage" (Photo: EUobserver)

German journalist gets court backing in EU leak case

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday (27 November) ruled that Belgian police violated the right to freedom of expression of a Brussels-based German journalist by raiding his home and office back in 2004.

Consequently, Belgium will have to pay Hans-Martin Tillack €10,000 for moral damages as well as €30,000 in costs.

The ECHR ruling also underlines that the right of journalists to protect their sources is a fundamental component of the freedom of the press.

