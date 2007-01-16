Ad
euobserver
The group was established amid jeers in the plenary (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

Far-right formally established in European parliament

by Honor Mahony,

The far-right caucus in the European Parliament was officially launched yesterday with anti-immigration and a defence of "Christian values" to form the backbone of its political platform.

With 20 members – just reaching the threshold for formation laid down by parliament rules – the Identity, Tradition and Sovereignty (ITS) group was established amid jeers and shouts in Strasbourg on Monday.

Claiming to represent some 23 million Europeans, "who would not be represented without us...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The group was established amid jeers in the plenary (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections