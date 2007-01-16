Far-right formally established in European parliament

The far-right caucus in the European Parliament was officially launched yesterday with anti-immigration and a defence of "Christian values" to form the backbone of its political platform.

With 20 members – just reaching the threshold for formation laid down by parliament rules – the Identity, Tradition and Sovereignty (ITS) group was established amid jeers and shouts in Strasbourg on Monday.

Claiming to represent some 23 million Europeans, "who would not be represented without us...