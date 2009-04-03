Ad
euobserver
NATO officials and youngsters debating the alliance's future in 2020 (Photo: EUobserver)

NATO summit kicks off amid protests

by Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

European, US and Canadian leaders were set to meet on Friday for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's 60th anniversary summit in Strasbourg. Meanwhile, police have already arrested some one hundred protesters after violent clashes, highlighting the identity and image problems of the military alliance.

If it wasn't for the delays to the city's high-tech tram system, the clashes between anti-NATO protesters and riot police in a southern suburb of the city would have passed completely ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NATO officials and youngsters debating the alliance's future in 2020 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections