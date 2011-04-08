Ad
euobserver
Stop bickering, start acting - Malmstrom tells member states (Photo: European Commission)

Mediterranean migration issue has become 'very emotional', commissioner says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Member states should resettle Africans fleeing Libya rather than indulge in blame games about the plight of refugees trying to reach the EU, home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in an interview.

Speaking to the EUobserver in her office on Thursday (7 April), Malmstrom said she was deeply disturbed by the news that 250 people fleeing Libya, mostly sub-Saharan refugees, drowned when trying to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa.

"It is absolutely horrible, you'd have ...

