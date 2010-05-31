German president resigns after millitary comments

Germany's discomfort with deploying its troops abroad was once more on display on Monday (31 May) after the country's president resigned following strong criticism for comments he made linking military intervention with defence of economic interests.
Becoming the first German federal president to resign from the largely ceremonial post, Horst Koehler in a televised press conference said he was resigning with immediate effect.
"It was an honor for me to serve Germany as president,"...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here