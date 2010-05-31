Ad
euobserver
The role of the German military is still a contentious matter (Photo: Guido Bergmann, Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung (BPA))

German president resigns after millitary comments

by Honor Mahony,

Germany's discomfort with deploying its troops abroad was once more on display on Monday (31 May) after the country's president resigned following strong criticism for comments he made linking military intervention with defence of economic interests.

Becoming the first German federal president to resign from the largely ceremonial post, Horst Koehler in a televised press conference said he was resigning with immediate effect.

"It was an honor for me to serve Germany as president,"...

