New EU parliament buildings named

The European Parliament has reached a decision on the names of the new buildings constructed to house the hundreds of new member state MEPs that have arrived in Brussels since 2004.
On Monday (14 January), the parliament's administrative bureau reached a final decision after a series of highly political discussions taking into account party-political affiliation, relation to the EU and nationality.
The new buildings are to be named after Willy Brandt, the German chancellor from 19...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here