EU parliament ceiling damage less serious than feared

EU parliament officials have said that damage to the ceiling of the body's Strasbourg complex is less serious than initially feared.

A chunk of plaster measuring no more than 1.5 metres by 1.5 metres fell down in the Pierre Pflimlin office block on Saturday (12 December) following building work and heavy rain, the parliament's head of press, Marjory Van Den Broeke, said on Monday.

A senior parliament source had initially said the cav...