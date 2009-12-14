EU parliament ceiling damage less serious than feared

EU parliament officials have said that damage to the ceiling of the body's Strasbourg complex is less serious than initially feared.
A chunk of plaster measuring no more than 1.5 metres by 1.5 metres fell down in the Pierre Pflimlin office block on Saturday (12 December) following building work and heavy rain, the parliament's head of press, Marjory Van Den Broeke, said on Monday.
A senior parliament source had initially said the cav...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
