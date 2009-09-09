German lower house passes EU treaty law

Germany's lower house on Tuesday (5 September) passed legislation allowing the final ratification of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, pushing the focus once more back to Ireland and its referendum.

In a special sitting, 446 deputies in the Bundestag voted in favour of a package of laws that would give it more say over EU affairs, and 46 voted against.

Germany has been scrambling to ready the legislation since the country's constitutional court in June ruled that while the Lisbon Treaty was...