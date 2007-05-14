Ad
euobserver

French MPs most active at monitoring EU laws

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

National parliaments in France, the UK, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have been the most active at keeping an eye on EU legislation coming out of Brussels, according to a new report by the European Commission.

The report sums up national deputies' response to a commission initiative, begun in autumn last year, to send out all legislative proposals to member state parliaments at the same time as they send them to other EU institutions.

The move is to allo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections