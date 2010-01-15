Ad
Mr Barroso - forced to get involved in the affair by parliament (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso backs Bulgarian commissioner designate

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has issued a subdued endorsement of Bulgaria's commissioner designate, Rumiana Jeleva, adding a further twist to the political drama gripping Brussels for the past week.

The backing came after the European Parliament put Mr Barroso on the spot by formally asking whether Ms Jeleva's declaration of interests was in line with commission rules and whether the commission president still had confidence in her abilities.

The questions fo...

