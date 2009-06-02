Ad
euobserver
EU unemployment is set to rise this and next year, predicts the European commission. (Photo: EUobserver)

Changes to EU fund hope to tackle rising unemployment

Regions & Cities
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Unemployment is continuing its rise in the European Union, with new data released by the region's statistics office, Eurostat, showing the figure reached 8.6 percent in April, up from 8.4 percent in March.

The data released on Tuesday (2 June) show an even greater jump for the 16-country euro area, with unemployment reaching 9.2 percent in April compared to 8.9 percent in March.

But European commission economy spokeswoman Amelia Torres says this does not necessarily mean EU27 un...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
EU unemployment is set to rise this and next year, predicts the European commission. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections