Changes to EU fund hope to tackle rising unemployment

Unemployment is continuing its rise in the European Union, with new data released by the region's statistics office, Eurostat, showing the figure reached 8.6 percent in April, up from 8.4 percent in March.

The data released on Tuesday (2 June) show an even greater jump for the 16-country euro area, with unemployment reaching 9.2 percent in April compared to 8.9 percent in March.

But European commission economy spokeswoman Amelia Torres says this does not necessarily mean EU27 un...