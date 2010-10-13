European Parliament VP investigated for rallying Hungarian minority

The vice president of the European Parliament is being investigated by Romanian public prosecutors for inciting Transylvania's Hungarian minority to take to the streets to demand greater regional autonomy.



Hungarian-Romanian MEP Laszlo Tökes is a former Reformed Church bishop whose opposition to the Communist authorities in Romania sparked the December 1989 protests in Timisoara and triggered the overthrow of the Ceausescu regime. He has since been the most outspoken advocate of greater a...