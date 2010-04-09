Bulgaria threatens to nationalise power distribution utilities

In a swipe at foreign investors reminiscent of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Bulgaria's populist Prime Minister Boiko Borisov is threatening to nationalise the country's power distribution utilities, reversing a €700 million deal sealed six years ago with Germany's E.ON, Austria's EVN and Czech firm CEZ.

Mr Borisov, a 51-year-old former bodyguard and a karate black belt, who describes himself as a "centre-right" leader, accused the companies of ripping off customers and siphoning fund...