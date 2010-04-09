Bulgaria threatens to nationalise power distribution utilities

In a swipe at foreign investors reminiscent of Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, Bulgaria's populist Prime Minister Boiko Borisov is threatening to nationalise the country's power distribution utilities, reversing a €700 million deal sealed six years ago with Germany's E.ON, Austria's EVN and Czech firm CEZ.
Mr Borisov, a 51-year-old former bodyguard and a karate black belt, who describes himself as a "centre-right" leader, accused the companies of ripping off customers and siphoning fund...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
