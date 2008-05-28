Biofuels targets face cross-party criticism in Brussels

International opposition to biofuels has seen MEPs from both the Greens and the centre-right European Peoples' Party call for the softening or even scrapping of proposals to increase the use of the controversial energy source in European transport.
Luxembourg Green MEP Claude Turmes - responsible for shepherding the European Commission's proposed directive on renewable energy through the European Parliament - has advised the industry, research and energy committee to ditch the commissi...
