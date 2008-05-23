Ad
euobserver
Brussels says that nuclear energy has a role to play in meeting concerns about security of supply (Photo: Wikipedia)

Time is ripe for EU-wide nuclear safety rules, Brussels says

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Brussels has called on EU member states to end the six-year deadlock over one of Europe's touchiest topics and agree common nuclear safety rules as well as ways in which to store nuclear waste.

"It is an absolute necessity," EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs told EUobserver on Thursday (22 May), while blaming EU governments for a lack of political will to give Brussels a stronger say on the issue.

Referring to the commission's previous attempts to legislate in the area, Mr P...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Brussels says that nuclear energy has a role to play in meeting concerns about security of supply (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections