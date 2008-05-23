Time is ripe for EU-wide nuclear safety rules, Brussels says

Brussels has called on EU member states to end the six-year deadlock over one of Europe's touchiest topics and agree common nuclear safety rules as well as ways in which to store nuclear waste.

"It is an absolute necessity," EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs told EUobserver on Thursday (22 May), while blaming EU governments for a lack of political will to give Brussels a stronger say on the issue.

Referring to the commission's previous attempts to legislate in the area, Mr P...