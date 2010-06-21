Deal reached on diplomatic service

EU officials have reached agreement on the shape of the Union's diplomatic service, after several months of hard negotiation.

Meeting in Madrid on Monday (21 June), EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and deputies from the European Parliament sealed a deal on the nature and content of the new corps, meant to give coherency to the Union's external policy.



"We should not underestimate how important today's decision is (...). This means we can now move forward with the service and...