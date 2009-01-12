Vatican to join EU judicial co-operation group

The Vatican is considering whether to join Eurojust, EU's judicial co-operation group against serious cross-border crime, the city's chief prosecutor Nicola Picardi has said.

Mr Picardi proposed the Eurojust membership as he outlined the state of law and order in the tribunals of the Vatican during a ceremony to start the city-state's judicial year, AP reports.

The increased threat of international terrorism requires new forms of co-operation among countries, he explained.

I...