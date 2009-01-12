Ad
Some 18 million pilgrims and tourists visit St. Peter's Basilica each year (Photo: EUobserver)

Vatican to join EU judicial co-operation group

by Valentina Pop,

The Vatican is considering whether to join Eurojust, EU's judicial co-operation group against serious cross-border crime, the city's chief prosecutor Nicola Picardi has said.

Mr Picardi proposed the Eurojust membership as he outlined the state of law and order in the tribunals of the Vatican during a ceremony to start the city-state's judicial year, AP reports.

The increased threat of international terrorism requires new forms of co-operation among countries, he explained.

