Ad
euobserver
Mercedes Bresso describes herself as an "old European federalist" (Photo: Committee of Regions)

EU regional assembly elects first female president

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU's regional assembly elected Italian Euro-federalist Mercedes Bresso as its first female president, who pledged to raise the profile of the little-known institution.

"We will no longer just ask that regional and local authorities are taken into consideration," Ms Bresso said in a speech following her election on Wednesday (10 February) in Brussels by the Committee of the Regions (CoR). "We will not just be the yes-man. We will enter the political debate with substantial proposals and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Mercedes Bresso describes herself as an "old European federalist" (Photo: Committee of Regions)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections