EU regional assembly elects first female president

EU's regional assembly elected Italian Euro-federalist Mercedes Bresso as its first female president, who pledged to raise the profile of the little-known institution.

"We will no longer just ask that regional and local authorities are taken into consideration," Ms Bresso said in a speech following her election on Wednesday (10 February) in Brussels by the Committee of the Regions (CoR). "We will not just be the yes-man. We will enter the political debate with substantial proposals and ...