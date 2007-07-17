France and Germany revamp European aerospace giant

France and Germany have agreed to reorganise the management of the European aerospace and defence giant EADS – owner of European air plane maker Airbus - following years of internal strife that has crippled the company.
"It is a great day for the Franco-German axis," said French president Nicolas Sarkozy after talks with German chancellor Angela Merkel in the south-west city of Toulouse.
"This company will be getting an efficient management structure, a balanced, fair management s...
