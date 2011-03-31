Ad
euobserver
Evacuation operations from Libya are still ongoing (Photo: USEmbMalta)

EU ignores Malta on special status for refugees

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Malta has asked to activate a "temporary protection" mechanism allowing refugees from Libya to be granted fast-track asylum procedures anywhere in the EU. But neither the European Commission nor other member states are willing to proceed for now.

"The Maltese government has requested yesterday [30 March] the activation of the temporary protection mechanism. It is now up to the EU commission to come up with a response," Maltese centre-right MEP Simon Bussutil told this website on Thursda...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Evacuation operations from Libya are still ongoing (Photo: USEmbMalta)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections