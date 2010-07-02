Ad
euobserver
Mr Schmitt, today and as a fencing champion in his youth (Photo: europarl)

Hungary's new president - Fidesz' 'one-of-us' man

by Gyorgy Folk and Janos Dobszay,

BRUSSELS and BUDAPEST - For the first time since the fall of socialism, a Hungarian president has been elected with strong ties to the ruling party, Fidesz, which used its two-third parliamentary majority to secure victory for its man, Pal Schmitt.

"Fidesz has chosen the president by the rules of feng shui - from now on the energy can flow free," the Hungarian weekly HVG commented sarcastically, referring to the Chinese doctrine of how to arrange one's living environment in perfect ord...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Schmitt, today and as a fencing champion in his youth (Photo: europarl)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections