Hungary's new president - Fidesz' 'one-of-us' man

BRUSSELS and BUDAPEST - For the first time since the fall of socialism, a Hungarian president has been elected with strong ties to the ruling party, Fidesz, which used its two-third parliamentary majority to secure victory for its man, Pal Schmitt.

"Fidesz has chosen the president by the rules of feng shui - from now on the energy can flow free," the Hungarian weekly HVG commented sarcastically, referring to the Chinese doctrine of how to arrange one's living environment in perfect ord...