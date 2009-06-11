Ad
Far right on the march, but maybe not so much in the European Parliament (Photo: Steffen Sebert 2005)

Far-right having difficulty clubbing together in EU parliament

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Like chocolate and mustard, or orange juice and toothpaste, the various flavours of far right in the new European Parliament just don't seem to go together and are already having trouble cooking up a united bloc in the chamber, despite the gains the extremists made in the European elections on the weekend.

The ‘softer' far-right parties so far seem more interested in jumping aboard the UK Tories' proposed European Conservatives grouping than cobbling together a nationalist bloc, but it ...

