ECB keps eurozone interest rate at 4%

The European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to keep its key interest rate at 4% while taking stock of the full economic disruption of tighter lending that has emerged owing to a collapse of the US sub-prime mortgage market.

The Governing Council of the ECB agreed at their monthly meeting on Thursday (6 September) that more data is needed to see whether the global financial-market turmoil will slow economic growth before deciding on further interest-rate increases.

"Financial-marke...