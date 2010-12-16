Ad
The Dutch commissioner says transparency would reduce costs of securing data (Photo: European Parliament)

Kroes: WikiLeaks will increase government transparency

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The WikiLeaks disclosure of US diplomatic cables highlights the need to secure networks and individuals from hackers, EU digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes has said.

At the same time, the phenomenon stresses the need for governments to be "as transparent and open as possible," which entails the "practical advantage" of reducing the amount of information that needs to be secured, she declared.

Speaking out almost three weeks after the whistleblower started publishing the lea...

