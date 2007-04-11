Terror threat more serious than ever, says Europol

The European law enforcement organisation, Europol, has come out with its first report on the terrorism situation in the EU saying that although it is not a new phenomenon in Europe, the threat to member states is more serious than ever.

The report – which gives an overview of terrorism activities in the EU's 27member states – was presented to the European Parliament on Tuesday (10 April) where EU officials debated proposals for boosting the powers of the bloc's law enforcement arm to e...