Russia: EU action on Magnitsky would 'poison' relations

Russia's EU ambassador has said ties would suffer if member states follow the US in putting sanctions on suspected Russian killers and fraudsters.

"It would poison relations, definitely," Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver in an interview.

He added: "Well, I am sure that reason will prevail in the European Union. I have more confidence in the EU than I have in the US Congress."

The Congress' international committee in June approved the so-called Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law A...