Russia: EU action on Magnitsky would 'poison' relations

Russia's EU ambassador has said ties would suffer if member states follow the US in putting sanctions on suspected Russian killers and fraudsters.
"It would poison relations, definitely," Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver in an interview.
He added: "Well, I am sure that reason will prevail in the European Union. I have more confidence in the EU than I have in the US Congress."
The Congress' international committee in June approved the so-called Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law A...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
