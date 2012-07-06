Ad
euobserver
Chizhov (r): 'I have more confidence in the EU than I have in the US Congress' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Russia: EU action on Magnitsky would 'poison' relations

Magnitsky Affair
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's EU ambassador has said ties would suffer if member states follow the US in putting sanctions on suspected Russian killers and fraudsters.

"It would poison relations, definitely," Vladimir Chizhov told EUobserver in an interview.

He added: "Well, I am sure that reason will prevail in the European Union. I have more confidence in the EU than I have in the US Congress."

The Congress' international committee in June approved the so-called Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law A...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Magnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU to Russia: 'the euro will not fail'
EU president: Magnitsky case is 'emblematic' for Russia
EU, US and Russia closer than before on Syria, diplomat says
Chizhov (r): 'I have more confidence in the EU than I have in the US Congress' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Magnitsky Affair

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections