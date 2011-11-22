Ad
Turkish newspapers: Columnists are allowed to air gripes, but investigative journalists are being put in jail (Photo: Carmen Alonso Suarez)

Free press on trial in EU aspirant Turkey

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The trial of 11 journalists - including Turkey's "last investigative reporter" - begins on Tuesday (22 November) in a country which says it wants to join the EU.

Nedim Sener, Ahmet Sik and nine other journalists will face the court after spending six months in pre-trial detention on charges they support Ergenekon - an alleged conspiracy against Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan named after a fairy tale palace.

If convicted, they will join the 63 newspaper men and women who are ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

