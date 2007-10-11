Solana warns Turkey against military incursion in Iraq

EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana has warned Turkey that an offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq would further complicate the security situation of the conflict-ridden country.
"The question of security continues to be a fundamental issue to the stability of Iraq. I think that any possibility of complicating even more the security situation in Iraq is something that should not be welcomed and therefore that's the message that we passed to our Turkish friends," Mr Solana told rep...
