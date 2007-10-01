Ad
euobserver
Countries like Poland could suffer economically due to serious labour shortages (Photo: EUobserver)

New EU states face labour shortages

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Member states in central and eastern Europe are facing serious labour shortages while thousands of their workers are employed in richer western countries.

While the jobless rates have fallen "substantially" in all eight post-communist countries that joined the EU in 2004, the current lack of skilled and unskilled workers could become an "impediment" to further growth and job creation, according to a report by the World Bank.

The report points out that there has been a "substantial...

