Brussels moves to open EU defence industry market

The European Commission has proposed a package of measures to open up the European defence industry market, designed to increase the efficiency of Europe's defence spending and ultimately to boost military capabilities.
"Opening the internal market for defence products will improve the competitiveness of the technological and industrial base of the European defence sector," industry commissioner Guenter Verheugen said in a statement released on Wednesday (5 December).
According to...
