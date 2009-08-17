EU cities want bigger say in immigration debate

Some 130 major cities in Europe have called on the EU institutions to give local municipal authorities a bigger say in the immigration debate and recognise the economic benefits of migration.
Since the impact of EU and national policies regarding migration is mostly felt in urban areas, local authorities should have a "clearly defined role as partners" for developing and monitoring the implementation of these strategies, Eurocities, a network of 130 European cities, says in a policy pap...
