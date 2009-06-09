Baltic Sea strategy to combat pollution and regional disconnections

The European Commission on Wednesday is set to present a strategy and action plan for the Baltic Sea region aimed at cleaning up the heavily polluted sea, interconnect power grids and transport networks, tear down trade barriers and combat trafficking and organised crime along the borders, according to two draft documents seen by EUobserver.
The strategy, aimed at better integrating various initiatives by member states and regional co-operation networks, is focusing on four core priorit...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here