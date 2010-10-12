EU considers its division on Kosovo status an advantage

It was not exactly a display of unity. During the two years the International Court of Justice (ICJ) deliberated the legality of Kosovo's declaration of independence, European capitals begged to differ.
While most, including Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands and many others presented legal arguments in favour of Kosovar independence, the likes of Spain, Romania and Cyprus sided with Russia, Venezuela, Libya and Iran in arguing that the declaration was not in accordance with inte...
