NGOs attack EU water aid policy

EU aid and trade policy is designed to help European corporations break into emerging water management markets instead of reducing the number of 1.1 billion people worldwide who don't have access to clean drinking water, a coalition of over 60 NGOs has said in an open letter to Brussels.
"The [European] Commission continues to promote policies and funding mechanisms to encourage private sector involvement in water and sanitation services, whilst also pressing these countries to open ma...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.