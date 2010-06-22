Ad
Belgrade - in a haze of confusion (Photo: www.pbase.com/vmarinkovic)

EU confuses Serbian leaders who confuse Serbian people

by ZELJKO PANTELIC,

Serbian politicians often get contradictory messages from EU member states as well as officials and ambassadors in Belgrade about Serbia's European integration and the possibility of reopening discussions on Kosovo's status. Consequently, Serbia's public is baffled.

Top Serbian officials and some government-friendly NGO representatives often release information in the Serbian media on these subjects, asking journalists to quote them as sources from the EU, Brussels or international dip...

